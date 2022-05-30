Mon: TASE resumes declines

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.79%, to 1,907.09 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,973.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.93% to 420.64 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 372.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.59 billion in equities and NIS 5.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.162% today from Friday, at NIS 3.316/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.838% lower at NIS 3.573/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.49% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.34% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.23%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 2.49%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.79% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.31%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.38%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.20%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.58% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.81%.

Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) rose 1.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after reporting strong first quarter results and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.67%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover

