search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE resumes declines

30 May, 2022 18:39
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks and ICL fell today but Big bucked the market after strong first quarter results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.79%, to 1,907.09 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,973.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.93% to 420.64 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 372.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.59 billion in equities and NIS 5.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.162% today from Friday, at NIS 3.316/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.838% lower at NIS 3.573/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.49% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.34% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.23%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 2.49%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.79% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.31%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.38%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.20%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.58% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.81%.

Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) rose 1.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after reporting strong first quarter results and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.67%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 30, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018