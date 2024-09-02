Mon: TASE resumes gains led by banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.82% to 2,091.77 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.86% to 2083.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.91% to 412.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 383.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.25 billion in equities and NIS 2.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.055% from Friday, at NIS 3.654/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.308% lower at NIS 4.043/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.98% on the day's biggest trading turnover. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.33%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.70%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.95%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.77% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.93%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 1.93% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.72%, after falling 6.5% yesterday, and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 1.38%.

