Mon: TASE resumes rally after Purim holiday

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, reopening after the Purim holiday and rose for the sixth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.96%, to 1,998.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.71% to 2,038.58; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.62% to 427.28 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.21% to 380.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.87 billion in equities and NIS 3.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel did not set any new representative rates today because of the Purim holiday in Jerusalem. In futures the shekel-dollar rate is up 0.55% from Friday, at NIS 3.642/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate is 0.75% higher at NIS 3.946/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 6.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.46%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.63% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 5.15%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, rising 1.35% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.40%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.82% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.38%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.88% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ICLO) fell 1.33%.

