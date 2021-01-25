Mon: TASE resumes rise, Gilat still soaring

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.35%, to 1,597.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.48%, to 1,649.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.36%, to 616.63 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 372.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.04 billion in equities and NIS 2.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.457% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.265/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.434% lower, at NIS 3.969/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, falling 1.29% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.38% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.15%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 5.20% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.36%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 7.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.23%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.31% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.47%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2%, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.84%, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 4.46% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.43%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) rose 25.3% to continue its remarkable rally.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 25, 2021

