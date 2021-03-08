Mon: TASE resumes slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.64%, to 1,552.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.76%, to 1,609.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.48%, to 571.15 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.09%, to 370.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.82 billion in equities and NIS 3.98 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.422% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.332/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was 0.023% higher, at NIS 3.958/€.

On the market, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.92% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 4.44% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.13% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.02%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 1.56%, Perrigo Company (Nasdaq:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.01% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 1.42%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.28%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (Nasdaq: MGIC; TASE: MGIC) rose 5.25% after publishing strong fourth quarter financial results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 8, 2021

