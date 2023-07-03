Mon: TASE resumes slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.28%, to 1,758.43 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,788.38 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.15% to 369.38 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 371.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.53 billion in equities and NIS 2.91 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.351% from Friday, at NIS 3.713/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.694% higher at NIS 4.046/€.

On the market, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.86% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.53%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.08%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.70% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.29%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.42% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.97%.

