Mon: TASE resumes strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.19% to 2,344.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.30% to 2,390.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.24% to 437.72 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 395.37 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.39 billion in equities and NIS 4.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.417% from Friday, at NIS 3.608/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.622% higher at NIS 3.785/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.43%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.95%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.02%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after being awarded a big contract by Israel's Ministry of Defense. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.79%, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.06% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.31%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.88% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 0.32%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 16, 2024

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024