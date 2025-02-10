search
Mon: TASE resumes strong gains

10 Feb, 2025 19:22
NICE Systems and ICL rose strongly today as Melisron led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.97% to 2,515.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.95% to 2,588.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.13% to 494.68 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 399.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.65 billion in equities and NIS 4.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.338% from Friday, at NIS 3.562/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.217% lower at NIS 3.680/€.

First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) led the market today, rising 1.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.53% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.80%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.52% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.70%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.67% for the joint highest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.09% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) also rose 3.71%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.98% on strong fourth quarter results and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.90%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.61%.

Melisron (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.29%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 4.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 10, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

