search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE resumes strong gains

21 Jul, 2025 19:06
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Menora Mivtachim led the gains today as energy stocks Navitas, Energean and Delek lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.13% to 3,037.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.93% to 3,117.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.58% to 534.83 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 409.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.01 billion in equities and NIS 4.85 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged from Friday, at NIS 3.355/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.108% higher at NIS 3.911/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, rising 2.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.53%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.02% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.29%.

Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) rose 2.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Insurance and Investments (TASE: HARL) rose 2.48% and Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.89%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.75% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.85% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.16%.

Navitas Petroleum LP (TASE: NVPT) fell 2.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 1.28% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.31%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018