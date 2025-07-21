Mon: TASE resumes strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.13% to 3,037.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.93% to 3,117.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.58% to 534.83 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 409.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.01 billion in equities and NIS 4.85 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged from Friday, at NIS 3.355/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.108% higher at NIS 3.911/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, rising 2.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.53%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.02% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.29%.

Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) rose 2.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Insurance and Investments (TASE: HARL) rose 2.48% and Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.89%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.75% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.85% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.16%.

Navitas Petroleum LP (TASE: NVPT) fell 2.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 1.28% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.31%.

