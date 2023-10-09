Mon: TASE reverses slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.95%, to 1,728.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.71% to 1,746.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.47% to 346.78 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 364.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.40 billion in equities and NIS 2.98 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.217% from Friday, at NIS 3.910/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.157% higher at NIS 4.120/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market today, rising 3.34% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.85% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.69%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 5.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.21% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.59%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 8.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 1.01%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.28%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.62%.

