Mon: TASE rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.50%, to 1,810.00 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.33%, to 1,834.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.59%, to 369.61 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 358.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.37 billion in equities and NIS 4.45 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.38% higher, at NIS 3.6020/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 1.10% higher, at NIS 3.9344/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.59%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.35%; Formula rose 1.43%; Nice Systems rose 2.17%; and Bezeq fell 0.97%.

Notable advancers today were Apollo Power, up 6.95%; IDI Insurance, up 3.83%; and Property & Building, up 3.39%. Shikun & Binui fell 3.89%, Israel Land Development fell 3.40%, and Argo Properties fell 3.16%.

