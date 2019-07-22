search
Mon: TASE rises as Teva falls

22 Jul, 2019 21:13
Strauss and Israel Discount Bank led the rises today as Teva continued to fall.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.37% to 1,570.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.36% to 1,469.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.21% to 368.27 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 364.48 points. Trading turnover was NIS 932.9 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.028% today at NIS 3.534/$ from Friday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.329% at 3.967/€.

On the market, Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 3.4% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.48% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 3.01%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.88% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.37%. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.02% on the news that it is set to join the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.01% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.94%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.63% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 22, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

