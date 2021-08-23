Mon: TASE rises for fourth straight session

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.71%, to 1,744.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.83%, to 1,797.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.31% to 543.89 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 389.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.43 billion in equities and NIS 2.30 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.462% from Friday, at NIS 3.230/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.132% lower, at NIS 3.785/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market rising 0.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.47%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.18% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.53%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.61% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT rose 0.96%, and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.64%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.07% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.26%.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 0.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, one of few shares to fall today.

