Mon: TASE slide continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.53% to 1,522.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.61% to 1,392.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.18% to 375.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.26% to 354.28 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.39 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.416 at NIS 3.623/$ from Wednesday, before the Purim holiday, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.061% at 4.102/€.

On the market, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 3.1% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.84%, Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.92% and Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 2.85%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.97%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.99%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.43% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.46%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.94% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Following its huge falls in recent days, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and parent company B Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq:BCOM; TASE: BCOM) rose 8.75%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 25, 2019

