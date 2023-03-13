search
Mon: TASE slide continues

13 Mar, 2023 18:51
Delek and the banks led the TASE down today but Ormat bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.36%, to 1,737.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.63%, to 1,717.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.92% to 325.96 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.30% to 362.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.71 billion in equities and NIS 45.92 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.862% from Friday, at NIS 3.626/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.877% higher at NIS 3.875/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.10%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.30%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.88% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.72%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.85% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.54%.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 5.1% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.4% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.69%.

