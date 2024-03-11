Mon: TASE slide continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.26%, to 1,913.78 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17% to 1,944.64; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.26% to 407.21 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 379.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.59 billion in equities and NIS 3.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.838% from Friday, at NIS 3.608/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.905% higher at NIS 3.948/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.65% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.52%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 1.76% and Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 2.66%. Enlight Renewable Energy rose 2.74% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.65% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.86%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.14% after reporting its fourth quarter results.

