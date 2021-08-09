Mon: TASE slips

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.50%, to 1,682.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.52%, to 1,743.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.15% to 555.55 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 388.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.41 billion in equities and NIS 2.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.124% from Friday, at NIS 3.221/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.400% lower, at NIS 3.788.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market falling 0.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.16%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.20% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.32%.Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.63% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE: STRS) rose 1.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.37% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.09%. Airport City (TASE: ARPT) rose 2.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.68% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.67%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 9, 2021

