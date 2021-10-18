Mon: TASE slips

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.28%, to 1,842.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.37%, to 1,901.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.50% to 560.80 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 393.89 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.53 billion in equities and NIS 3.56 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.311% from Friday, at NIS 3.229/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.177% higher at NIS 3.741/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 0.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.33%. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 2.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.36%, and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.30%. Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1 fell 0.92%.

Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) rose 1.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.39%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.76%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.27%.

