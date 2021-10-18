search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE slips

18 Oct, 2021 20:40
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Electra led the declines on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today as Big bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.28%, to 1,842.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.37%, to 1,901.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.50% to 560.80 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 393.89 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.53 billion in equities and NIS 3.56 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.311% from Friday, at NIS 3.229/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.177% higher at NIS 3.741/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 0.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.33%. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 2.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.36%, and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.30%. Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1 fell 0.92%.

Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) rose 1.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.39%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.76%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.27%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 18, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018