Mon: TASE slips after morning gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today after rising in the morning. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.20%, to 1,494.43 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21%, to 1,555.95 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.29%, to 540.38 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 367.67 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.84 billion in equities and NIS 2.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.062% lower from Thursday, at NIS 3.216/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.099% higher, at NIS 3.926/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.34% aqnd Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.96%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 3.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.33%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.40% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.11%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.37% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.45%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.32%. Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 3.98% for thje biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 3.38%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.17% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.43%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 28, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020