Mon: TASE slips as Teva falls sharply

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.55%, to 1,861.38 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.70%, to 1,922.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.70% to 422.77 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 371.82 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.86 billion in equities and NIS 3.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.172% today from Friday, at NIS 3.474/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.185% lower at NIS 3.511/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market, rising 4.57% on the day's biggest turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, while parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.94%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.29%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.67% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.84%. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 7.14% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.41%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.38%,and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.92%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.77%.

