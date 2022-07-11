search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE slips as Teva falls sharply

11 Jul, 2022 18:49
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and NICE Systems led the TASE down today as ICL bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.55%, to 1,861.38 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.70%, to 1,922.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.70% to 422.77 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 371.82 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.86 billion in equities and NIS 3.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.172% today from Friday, at NIS 3.474/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.185% lower at NIS 3.511/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market, rising 4.57% on the day's biggest turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, while parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.94%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.29%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.67% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.84%. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 7.14% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.41%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.38%,and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.92%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.77%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 11, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018