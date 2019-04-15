Mon: TASE slips as Teva gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.13% to 1,596.75 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.06% to 1,471.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.52% to 389.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 356.22 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.20 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.475% at NIS 3.561/$ from Friday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.297% at 4.028/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.76%, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.92% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 3.66%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.54% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.57% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.73%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 6.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index following a new gas discovery in North Karish. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 4.92% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.23%. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 2.36% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.05%.

