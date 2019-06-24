Mon: TASE slips as Teva resumes fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.19% to 1,574.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01% to 1,464.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.30% to 368.66 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 363.48 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.13 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.278% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.604/$, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.974% at 4.105/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 3.09%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 2.93%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.02% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.53%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.69%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.77% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.46%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.64%, Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 1.41% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.33% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

