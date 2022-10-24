search
Mon: TASE slips as banks buck market

24 Oct, 2022 19:02
Teva and Azrieli Group led the declines today as the banks and ICL bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04%, to 1,905.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.32%, to 1,924.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.74% to 378.25 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 365.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.90 billion in equities and NIS 3.08 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.084% from Friday, at NIS 3.557/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.494% higher at NIS 3.500/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market today, rising 1.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.79% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.00%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.94%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.41%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.33%.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 4.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.59%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.16% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 2.94%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 24, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

