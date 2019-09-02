Mon: TASE slips despite Teva gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.18% to 1,557.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.10% to 1,478.81 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.73% to 372.97 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 366.87 points. Trading turnover was NIS 740.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.085% today at NIS 3.538/$ from Friday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.548% at 3.882/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.16% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.73%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 0.69%.

Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 2.92% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.67%, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.58% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.34%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.21% on the day's biggest turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.65%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.20%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.36% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.26%.

