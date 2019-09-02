search
Mon: TASE slips despite Teva gains

2 Sep, 2019 18:54
Globes correspondent

Real estate stocks dragged the TASE down today but Teva and Elbit bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.18% to 1,557.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.10% to 1,478.81 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.73% to 372.97 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 366.87 points. Trading turnover was NIS 740.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.085% today at NIS 3.538/$ from Friday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.548% at 3.882/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.16% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.73%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 0.69%.

Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 2.92% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.67%, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.58% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.34%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.21% on the day's biggest turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.65%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.20%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.36% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.26%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 2, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

