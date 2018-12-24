search
Mon: TASE slump resumes after early elections announced

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Photo: Eli Yizhar
24 Dec, 2018 18:18
The big banks fell sharply after the announcement of elections in April, as Teva and Perrigo continued to decline.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply again today after the announcement of early elections in April. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.06% to 1,419.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.07% to 1,287.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.72% to 312.60 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.30% to 334.31 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.90 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.027% at NIS 3.774/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.479% at 4.302/€.

On the market, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.43%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.99% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.97% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.18% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.26%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 3.32% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.04%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) bucked the market, rising 1.1% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings Ltd. (TASE: MGDL) fell 5.7% after the resignation of chairman Oded Sarig.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 24, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

