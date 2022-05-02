Mon: TASE slumps

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.22%, to 1,941.71 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.56%, to 2,021.39 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.78% to 442.03 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.40% to 377.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.91 billion in equities and NIS 3.67 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.055% from Friday, at NIS 3.352/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.441% higher at NIS 3.528/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI), led the market, falling 4.18%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 4.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.71%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 4.03%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.48% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.84%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 1.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.19% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.24%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 6.31%.

