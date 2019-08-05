Mon: TASE slumps on global trade fears

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell steeply today as the Chinese yuan slid and trade fears gripped global markets. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.06% to 1,593.79 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.01% to 1,485.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.33% to 358.02 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.26% to 367.42 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.64 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.427% today at NIS 3.494/$ from Friday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.239% at 3.900/€. On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 6.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.74% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 6.40%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.47% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.40% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.31%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 4.63% after its debt rating was cut and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 4.25%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.05% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.53%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 5, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019