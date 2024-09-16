Mon: Talks to replace Gallant spook TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.40% to 2,019.21 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.61% to 2016.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.61% to 406.52 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 383.82 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 3.68 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.944% from Friday, at NIS 3.742/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.304% higher at NIS 4.164/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.73% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.66%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.71%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.02%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.93% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.90% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.05%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.94%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 1.18% today, after yesterday's big falls.

