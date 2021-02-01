search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE starts February strongly

1 Feb, 2021 18:48
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The big banks powered their way into the new month but Perrigo and Sapiens lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.27%, to 1,593.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.24%, to 1,644.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.14%, to 616.30 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 370.09 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 5.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.091% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.288/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.396% lower, at NIS 3.971/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, rising 1.78% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.03% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.70%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 11.48% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.64%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.23% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.22%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.75%, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.16% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 4.54%.

Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 1.14% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.98%. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 0.56% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.48%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 1, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018