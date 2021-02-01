Mon: TASE starts February strongly

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.27%, to 1,593.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.24%, to 1,644.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.14%, to 616.30 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 370.09 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 5.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.091% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.288/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.396% lower, at NIS 3.971/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, rising 1.78% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.03% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.70%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 11.48% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.64%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.23% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.22%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.75%, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.16% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 4.54%.

Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 1.14% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.98%. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 0.56% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.48%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 1, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021