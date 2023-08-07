Mon: TASE steady gains continue

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.47%, to 1,872.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.60%, to 1,892.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.51% to 383.63 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.13% to 372.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.79 billion in equities and NIS 2.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.298% from Friday, at NIS 3.676/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.004% higher at NIS 4.035/€.

Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.15% toiday for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.73% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.91%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.16%, Shikun % Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.82% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.33%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.73% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.24% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.32%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.64% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.53%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

