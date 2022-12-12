Mon: TASE still in decline

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.36%, to 1,835.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.38%, to 1,849.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.17% to 349.13 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 365.86 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.00 billion in equities and NIS 3.20 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.234% from Friday, at NIS 3.428/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.241% higher at NIS 3.621/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.21% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (TASE: ENRG) fell 2.79%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.83%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.78%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.96%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.11% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.70%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 0.78%, OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 1.94% and Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 1.67%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 12, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.