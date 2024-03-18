Mon: TASE strong gains continue

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.14%, to 1,928.54 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.21% to 1,969.92; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.42% to 412.14 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 379.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.79 billion in equities and NIS 4.27 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.055% from Friday, at NIS 3.651/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.164% higher at NIS 3.981/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.52% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.73%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 0.92% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.61%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.14%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.61% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.61%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 0.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.51%.

