Mon: TASE sustains rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23% to 1,538.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.18% to 1,391.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.79% to 370.22 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 344.64 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.59 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.136% at NIS 3.680/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.652% at 4.202/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.56%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.67% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.62%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.33%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.44%, and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.1%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 1.48%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.46%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.58% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.29%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 28, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019