Mon: TASE sustains upward momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.24%, to 2,076.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.23% to 2,063.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.22% to 418.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 380.43 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.14 billion in equities and NIS 4.54 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.824% from Friday, at NIS 3.612/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.558% lower at NIS 3.94/€.

On the market, The Phoenix Holdings (TASE: PHOE) rose 6.7% fopr the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on reports that Jared Kushner is in talks to invest in the insurance and finance group. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.33% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.77%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.70%.

First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.19%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.24% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.04%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energix Renewable Energy (TASE: ENRG) fell 3.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 1.51%.

