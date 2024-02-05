Mon: TASE ticks lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.62%, to 1,819.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.41% to 1,847.79 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.36% to 387.33 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 377.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.65 billion in equities and NIS 4.18 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.851% from Friday, at NIS 3.675/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.459% lower at NIS 3.949/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.53%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 0.80% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.29%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.63%, Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.32% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 1.49%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.56% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 1.01%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 5, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.