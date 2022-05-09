Mon: TASE tumble continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.27%, to 1,857.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.65%, to 1,936.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.75% to 420.07 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.32% to 375.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.18 billion in equities and NIS 4.75 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.556% from Friday, at NIS 3.438/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.012% higher at NIS 3.624/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, falling 3.95% on the day's biggest trading turnover. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 5.84% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.13%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.11% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.36%.

Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 1.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after last week's steep falls when its Nof Hagalil factory was shut down due to the salmonella samples found there in its products. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.74% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.40%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 6.17%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 9, 2022.

