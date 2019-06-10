Mon: TASE up sharply despite Teva decline

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.20% to 1,559.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.31% to 1,449.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.08% to 361.92 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 361.52 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.02 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.444% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.585/$, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.108% at 4.052/€.

On the market, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 4.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after rising 4.96% in the previous session on Thursday before the Shavuot holiday.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.45% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.68% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.81%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.31%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.26% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.55%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 after Fitch downgraded the company's debt.

