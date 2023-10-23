search
Mon: TASE woes continue

23 Oct, 2023 19:19
Harel and Delek led the TASE further down today as Teva and Bezeq bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.06%, to 1,614.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.03% to 1,623.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.44% to 327.78 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.41% to 361.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.30 billion in equities and NIS 3.95 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.321% from Friday, at NIS 4.062/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.673% higher at NIS 4.309/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 3.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.63%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.02% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.28%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.57%, and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.44%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 4.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.38% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.36%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.75% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.83%.

