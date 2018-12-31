Mon: Tel Aviv 35 Index down 3% in 2018

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03% to 1,463.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.14% to 1,333.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.72% to 329.29 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 340.91 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.23 billion.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3% in 2018 after being well ahead for most of the year but being dragged down in the past few weeks by the major falls on world markets.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.027% at NIS 3.774/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.479% at 4.302/€.

On the market, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.25% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.25%. Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Aeronautics Ltd. (TASE:ARCS) rose 4.09% on the news that businessman Aaron Frenkel had bought a 13% stake and despite being the subject of an investigation by the Israel Securities Authority.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after rising 28.65% yesterday. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.41%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.56% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.08%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Shapir Civil and Marine Engineering Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 1.29% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after the Shapira borthers, the company's founders and controlling shareholders, sold NIS 200 million worth of shares to institutional investors.

