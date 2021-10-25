search
Mon: Telco stocks boost TASE gains

25 Oct, 2021 18:51
ICL and the telecoms led the gains today but Teva and Bank Leumi lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.48%, to 1,868.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.63%, to 1,933.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.51% to 567.24 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 393.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.90 billion in equities and NIS 3.67 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.156% from Friday, at NIS 3.206/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.294% lower at NIS 3.726/€.

On the market, telco stocks rose strongly today on expectations that mobile phone prices will rise. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd.'s (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.32%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 10.79% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 8.13%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Parents company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.54% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 0.49%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.88% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.17%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose1.10% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.80%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; Nasdaq: LPSN) fell 1.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.07%.Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.80% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.32%.

