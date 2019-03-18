Mon: Telcos lead TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.35% to 1,556.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.22% to 1,425.04 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35% to 384.53 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 355.12 points. Trading turnover was NIS 965.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.083% at NIS 3.601/$ from Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.169% at 4.089/€.

On the market, the telcos led the Tel Aviv 35 Index down. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 4.81% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting its fourth quarter results. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.26% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.12%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.89%, parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.75% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.13%. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 5.5% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.31%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.29% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.14%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.41%.

