search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Teva, Azrieli, Delek Auto stand out on positive day

25 Nov, 2019 19:21
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Equities indices rose strongly on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, with Teva in the lead.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.27% to 1,681.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.2%, to 1,611.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index 1.52%, to 386.78 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 369.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.59 billion in equities and NIS 4.45 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.4610/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.52% lower, at NIS 3.8121/€.

Teva led trading today, and jumped 7.28%, apparently thanks to a report by Bloomberg that the company, along with other companies, was in talks with the US Department of Justice on a settlement of the generic drugs price-fixing affair in the US. Bank Leumi fell 0.12%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.45%; Israel Chemicals rose 2.70%; and Azrieli Group rose 3.56%.

Besides Teva, notable risers were vehicle importer Delek Automotive Systems, which reported a 180% rise in third quarter profit today and soared 17.85%, and Kamada, which rose a further 4.90%. Bezeq fell 3.37%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 25, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018