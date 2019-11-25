Mon: Teva, Azrieli, Delek Auto stand out on positive day

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.27% to 1,681.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.2%, to 1,611.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index 1.52%, to 386.78 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 369.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.59 billion in equities and NIS 4.45 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.4610/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.52% lower, at NIS 3.8121/€.

Teva led trading today, and jumped 7.28%, apparently thanks to a report by Bloomberg that the company, along with other companies, was in talks with the US Department of Justice on a settlement of the generic drugs price-fixing affair in the US. Bank Leumi fell 0.12%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.45%; Israel Chemicals rose 2.70%; and Azrieli Group rose 3.56%.

Besides Teva, notable risers were vehicle importer Delek Automotive Systems, which reported a 180% rise in third quarter profit today and soared 17.85%, and Kamada, which rose a further 4.90%. Bezeq fell 3.37%.

