Mon: Teva, Leumi lead TASE lower

Teva, Delek and Bank Leumi led the declines today but Bezeq and Shikun & Binui bucked the market.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.27% to 1,606.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07% to 1,519.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.36% to 375.25 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.25% to 368.28 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.16 billion. On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.114% today at NIS 3.517/$ from Friday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.510% at 3.864/€. On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.43%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.74% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.52%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.65% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.11%.
Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.79%. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 8.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.72% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.46%.
Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 23, 2019
