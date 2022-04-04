search
Mon: Teva, NICE again lift TASE

4 Apr, 2022 18:56
Teva Pharmaceuticals and NICE Systems led the market higher today as the banks lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.65%, to 2,043.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.15%, to 2,135.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.68% to 485.14 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 383.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.15 billion in equities and NIS 2.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.187% from Friday, at NIS 3.209/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.266% lower at NIS 3.531/€.

On the market, Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 5.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.65% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.49%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.95% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.15%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.72%.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 4.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.92%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.75%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.46%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.28% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) also fell 1.28%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Perion Networks (Nasdaq: PERI; TASE: PERI) rose 12.17%.

