Mon: Teva, NICE lead market down

24 Aug, 2020 19:17
Teva and NICE declined today but Maytronics and Bezeq bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,410.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.09% to 1,437.38 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.23%, to 498.90 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.28%, to 359.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.27 billion in equities and NIS 1.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.059% lower from Friday at NIS 3.402/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.074% lower at NIS 4.029/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after the company announced that it is raising a $400 million convertible note. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.93%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.44% and ICL Group (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) fell 1.66%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.89%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.77% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.52%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 3.12% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.08%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Kamada Ltd. (TASE: KMDA) rose 14.50% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 24, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

