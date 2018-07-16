search
Mon: Teva, Perrigo lead market down

16 Jul, 2018 18:12
Teva and Perrigo led the TASE down today, NICE and Harel bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.22% to 1,545.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.19% to 1,382.95 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.24% to 374.07 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 345.05 points. Trading turnover was NIS 890.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.055% at NIS 3.641/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.658% at 4.266/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.03% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.13%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.55% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.30%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 16, 2018

