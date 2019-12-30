Mon: Teva and TASE fall again

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.33% to 1,675.10 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.28% to 1,605.36 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.05% to 386.79 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 355.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.55 billion in equities and NIS 2.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.144% today, at NIS 3.463/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.368% at NIS 3.876/€. On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.12% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.17%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 3.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 2.04%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.96% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.41%.

Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 4.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.00%, and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 0.99%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.74% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.50%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 30, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019