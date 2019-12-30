Mon: Teva and TASE fall again

Teva and Azrieli Group led the TASE down today as Shikun U'Binui and Delek Drilling bucked the market.
The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.33% to 1,675.10 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.28% to 1,605.36 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.05% to 386.79 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 355.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.55 billion in equities and NIS 2.48 billion in bonds.
On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.144% today, at NIS 3.463/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.368% at NIS 3.876/€. On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.12% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.17%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 3.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 2.04%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.96% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.41%.
Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 4.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.00%, and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 0.99%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.74% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.50%.
