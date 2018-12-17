Mon: Teva and TASE slide continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.26% to 1,560.98 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.28% to 1,411.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.60% to 352.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 340.49 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.23 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.186% at NIS 3.778/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.603% at 4.284/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.51% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.85%.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 1.85% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.49%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.43% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.06%.

