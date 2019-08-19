Mon: Teva, big banks fuel strong TASE rise

Teva, Perrigo and the big banks led the market higher today but Tel Aviv 35 newcomer Shikun U'Binui led the declines.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.42% to 1,576.47 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.42% to 1,483.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.02% to 364.94 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 365.29 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.24 billion. On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.113% today at NIS 3.545/$ from Monday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.247% at 3.935/€. On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 4.59% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.24%.
Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.70% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.42%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.15% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.88%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.12% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.47%.
Tel Aviv 35 Index newcomer Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.41% for the biggest fall on the index and Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 1.41% after publishing its second quarter financial results.
Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 19, 2019
