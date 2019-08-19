Mon: Teva, big banks fuel strong TASE rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.42% to 1,576.47 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.42% to 1,483.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.02% to 364.94 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 365.29 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.24 billion. On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.113% today at NIS 3.545/$ from Monday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.247% at 3.935/€. On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 4.59% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.24%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.70% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.42%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.15% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.88%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.12% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.47%.

Tel Aviv 35 Index newcomer Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.41% for the biggest fall on the index and Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 1.41% after publishing its second quarter financial results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 19, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019