Mon: Teva boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.26% to 1,576.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.15% to 1,492.07 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.16% to 372.42 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 364.32 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.03 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.284% today at NIS 3.527/$ from Friday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.237% at 3.893/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.42%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.63% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.19%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 0.92%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.69% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.79%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.01%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.96% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.41%.

