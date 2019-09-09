search
Mon: Teva boosts TASE

9 Sep, 2019 18:59
Teva and Mizrahi Tefahot led the market higher today while Liveperson and Delek Drilling were the biggest decliners on the TA 35.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.26% to 1,576.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.15% to 1,492.07 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.16% to 372.42 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 364.32 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.03 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.284% today at NIS 3.527/$ from Friday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.237% at 3.893/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.42%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.63% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.19%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 0.92%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.69% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.79%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.01%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.96% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.41%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 9, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

